Pirie encouraged by conference – by Andrew Autio (Timmins Daily Press – July 22, 2022)

https://www.timminspress.com/

George Pirie was left inspired by the natural of beauty and warm hospitality of Newfoundland, as well as the prospects of getting the long awaited Ring of Fire project up and running after a recent national conference.

George Pirie was left inspired by the natural of beauty and warm hospitality of Newfoundland, as well as the prospects of getting the long awaited Ring of Fire project up and running after a recent national conference.

Pirie, Ontario’s new minister of Mines and MPP for Timmins, was on his first official business at the annual Energy and Mines Ministers Conference, in St. John’s July 7-8. It brings together government ministers from across Canada, both provincial and territorial, as well as federal, to discuss matters and priorities of the mining and energy sectors.

“As you can imagine, these are two vital files and ministries across the country and with the federal government as well,” Pirie told The Daily Press on Friday. “It’s a conference that has to happen at least once a year.”

Pirie indicated while the conference was officially two days long, his business in St. John’s lasted most of the week, as they arrived a few days early to have some pre-conference consultations.

For the rest of this article: https://www.timminspress.com/news/pirie-encouraged-by-conference