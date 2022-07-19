US not adequately planning for raw materials needed to fuel policy initiatives – Pebble developer – by Darren Parker (MiningWeekly.com – July 19, 2022)

https://www.miningweekly.com/

“Pebble is the largest undeveloped copper deposit in the world and

the proposed Pebble mine needs to be part of this solution, instead

of being portrayed as part of the problem by misguided environmental

activists who do not have a credible plan for reaching net-zero,”

Thiessen added.

Northern Dynasty, the company behind the controversial Pebble copper project, in Alaska, has urged politicians, environmental activists and the public to pay attention to concerns raised by the mining industry about a looming copper supply gap.

Commenting on a recent report by S&P Global, entitled ‘The Future of Copper: Will the looming supply gap short-circuit the energy transition?’, Northern Dynasty CEO Ron Thiessen said the conclusions were consistent with comments and concerns previously raised by the company and other key mining industry companies and organisations.

“It is clear to us that the US, and frankly the world, are not adequately planning to deliver the raw materials that are necessary to fuel policy initiatives. . . Expected copper supply cannot meet copper demand, even if permitting and construction could be accelerated.

Politicians, environmental activists and the general public should pay attention to the stark conclusions raised in this report,” noted Thiessen. The independent report and a corresponding webinar, which are both available on the S&P website, was authored in response to the growing concern expressed by global authorities and governments that there are insufficient copper resources to support the global goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

