The view from England: Time called on mining graduates – by Chris Hinde (Mining.com – July 15, 2022)

https://www.mining.com/

The U.K. is facing a crisis. No, not our mounting supply issues, soaring cost inflation or the sudden change in political leadership; rather, the plummeting numbers of drinking establishments and graduate mining engineers.

A survey in 1577 found that there were over 16,000 alehouses, taverns (generally larger than alehouses and also served wine) and inns in England and Wales. With a combined population 450 years ago of only 4 million, this equated to one drinking establishment for every 250 people.

On that basis, there would now be almost 240,000 such establishments in England and Wales to cater for the current population of 59.6 million people.

Taverns can be traced to Roman Britain, and Anglo-Saxon alehouses to the 5th century, but the term ‘public house’ only appeared in the late 17th century, and diarist Samuel Pepys (1633-1703) described them as “the heart of England.”

For the rest of this article: https://www.mining.com/the-view-from-england-time-called-on-mining-graduates/