Sioux Narrows nickel deposit has mining potential – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – July 18, 2022)

Tartisan Nickel wants to put former Falconbridge mine back into production

A former Falconbridge nickel deposit near Kenora looks to have the legs and the economics to be put back into production.

Tartisan Nickel released a preliminary economy assessment (PEA) of its Kenbridge Nickel Deposit last week. The PEA study projects a nine-year mine with production of 52.6 million pounds of nickel and 30.7 million of copper over that span.

The Toronto junior miner is looking to wedge its way into the North American electric vehicle supply chain. In a July 12 news release, the company said the positive PEA makes the case for moving Kenbridge forward as an underground mine with a mining and processing rate of 1,500 tonnes per day.

The initial capital cost to bring the mine back to life is set at $133 million with sustaining capital of $93.1 million. Located 10 kilometres east of Sioux Narrows and 70 kilometres southeast of Kenora, Kenbridge has been a dormant nickel deposit for decades in this patch of northwestern Ontario.

