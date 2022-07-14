Wallbridge sells nickel assets to focus on gold – by Tasneem Bulbulia (MiningWeekly.com – July 14, 2022)

https://www.miningweekly.com/

Dual-listed Wallbridge Mining has entered into a definitive agreement with CSE-listed Archer Exploration through which Archer will acquire all Wallbridge’s nickel property, assets, rights and obligations, including the Grasset property, to create a publicly-traded nickel exploration and development company.

Archer is backed by Inventa Capital, a Vancouver-based merchant bank founded in 2017 with the goal of discovering and funding opportunities in the resource sector. The nickel assets consist of 2 046 mining titles covering about 67 000 ha and include a 100% interest in the Grasset nickel sulphide project located in Quebec.

Wallbridge says it will continue to focus on its core Detour-Fenelon Gold Trend properties while enabling shareholders to participate in the potential economic upside in Archer.

Archer says that the transaction will establish the company as a leading Canadian nickel sulphide-focused exploration and development company with assets in the established mining jurisdictions of Quebec and Ontario.

For the rest of this article: https://www.miningweekly.com/article/wallbridge-sells-nickel-assets-to-focus-on-gold-2022-07-14