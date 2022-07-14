Mining show effort paid off for Sudbury, says economic development dept – by Len Gillis (Northern Ontario Business – July 14, 2022)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

One of the key events of the June convention was Sudbury Night at the Royal York Hotel Imperial Room

When it comes to promoting yourself at the world’s largest international mining exploration convention, it’s almost as if the City of Greater Sudbury has an unfair advantage over other mining municipalities in Canada.

Being a world-class mining centre, with a pool of mining experts, mining supply and technology companies, mining educators and raw mining production talent, Sudbury indeed has a lot going for it. It also helps that Sudbury is just a few hours’ drive, or a one-hour flight, from Canada’s largest city.

That’s why Greater Sudbury Economic Development (GSED) is already planning to be a part of the next annual convention of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada scheduled for next March in Toronto.

Meredith Armstrong, the GSED’s director of economic development, said any conversation about the state of mining in Canada has to include discussions about Sudbury.

