Memory Lane: Old Steelworkers Hall a community gathering spot – by Vicki Gilhula (Sudbury.com – July 13, 2022)

The structure, built by the Legion in the 40s and sold to USW in the 60s, was destroyed in a fire in 2008

For more than 40 years, the handsome Steelworkers Hall on Frood Road was a place where men and women came together for union solidarity and camaraderie. The building was home to Steelworkers Local 6500 and Local 2020. In addition to union offices, it was a centre of union activities and social events.

Union members enjoyed beer, pickled eggs and conversation downstairs in the beer hall. The Steelworkers Hall was also popular with the community at large as a venue for weddings, celebrations, banquets, gala events and trade shows.

A fire destroyed the building in the early morning hours of Sept. 19, 2008. The fire was reported at 2:12 a.m. and it burned for more than 24 hours. There was an estimated $11 million in damages.

The building at Frood and College was originally built as Sudbury’s first Legion Hall. W. E. Mason, the wealthy and influential owner of The Sudbury Star, donated land to the Canadian Legion of the British Empire Service League. The name was changed to Royal Canadian Legion in 1957.

