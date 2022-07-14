Gold hammered, analysts warn of capitulation event if price drops below pre-pandemic levels – by Anna Golubova (Kitco News – July 14, 2022)

https://www.kitco.com/

(Kitco News) The gold market tumbled $40 Thursday and briefly fell below the $1,700 an ounce level as markets began to price in an oversized 100-basis-point rate hike from the Federal Reserve at the July meeting.

Rate hike expectations were quickly re-priced after the latest U.S. inflation numbers shocked the markets, with the annual CPI number coming in at 9.1% and the yearly PPI rising 11.3% in June.

Before inflation data, markets were looking for a nearly 100% chance of a 75-basis-point hike at the Fed’s July 27 meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. However, within 24 hours after the numbers were released, the expectations shifted to an 80.9% chance of a 100-basis-point hike. This would take the fed funds rate to a range of 2.50%-2.75%.

“Only yesterday morning, the market had just finally priced in a full 75bp rate hike in July for the first time. In a few hours, an above-consensus U.S. CPI reading and a surprise 100bp rate hike by the Bank of Canada changed the whole picture again.

