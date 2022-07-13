Major project status: Ardea on the Kalgoorlie Nickel Project – by Jason Mitchell (Mining Technology – July 13, 2022)

https://www.mining-technology.com/

Boasting around 830 million tonnes of nickel, the Kalgoorlie Nickel Project is one of the most exciting in Australia.

In March, the Australian Government awarded the Kalgoorlie Nickel Project (KNP), located in the Goldfields–Esperance region of Western Australia, ”major project status”, streamlining potential government approval for one of the country’s most exciting nickel projects.

The new status will make it easier for Ardea Resources, the Perth-based mining company behind the project, to get permits approved and to access additional sources of funding.

The mine will tap into a vast nickel-cobalt resource of around 830mt (million tonnes), one of the largest in the world, and could provide enough nickel for batteries for 147 million electric vehicles.

We spoke to Andrew Penkethman, Ardea’s managing director, about what the new project statusmeans for the mine, how the company is looking for a strategic partner and how environmental damage caused by the mine can be minimised.

