Australia joins global critical minerals partnership – by Esmarie Iannucci (MiningWeekly.com – July 13, 2022)

https://www.miningweekly.com/

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Australia has joined the Minerals Security Partnership in its quest to develop and secure global supply chains for critical minerals that are crucial to clean energy technology and the global transition to clean energy.

Australia joins the US, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Sweden, the UK and the European Commission on this mission.

“The US has taken a strong lead on the new partnership, which will help member countries build links with key markets in our region and globally, and help embed Australia in international critical mineral supply chains and technologies crucial to the global economy,” Minister for Trade and Tourism Don Farrell said.

“The partnership seeks to catalyse public and private investment for mining, processing and recycling projects that adhere to the highest environmental, social and governance standards.”

For the rest of this article: https://www.miningweekly.com/article/australia-joins-global-critical-minerals-partnership-2022-07-13/rep_id:3650

How to accurately determine the impact of lithium mining on water sources – by Staff (Mining.com – July 13, 2022)

https://www.mining.com/

In a first-of-its-kind study on the hydrological impact of lithium mining, researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and the University of Alaska Anchorage say that accounting for the age and source of the water where lithium is found is key to determining whether the resource is being extracted in a responsible manner or not.

In a paper published in the journal Earth’s Future, the scientists point out that those previous studies have not addressed these two important factors, which has led to misguided estimations and assumptions.

As an example, they mention that their methodology shows that total water usage in Chile’s Atacama salt flat is exceeding its resupply but the impact of lithium mining itself is comparatively small, as the extraction of the battery metal accounts for less than 10% of freshwater usage and its brine extraction does not correlate with changes in either surface-water features or basin-water storage.

“To understand the environmental effect of lithium mining, we need to understand the hydrology in the region the lithium is found.

For the rest of this article: https://www.mining.com/how-to-accurately-determine-the-impact-of-lithium-mining-on-water-sources/