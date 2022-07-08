Uranium exploration plan in Thelon Basin draws some concerns – by David Lochead (Nunatsiaq News – July 7, 2022)

Some Baker Lake residents and organizations are expressing concerns over planned uranium exploration in the Thelon Basin next year. The majority of comments submitted to the Nunavut Impact Review Board that were made public by the board have expressed concern or questions, with others writing in opposition.

The review board makes recommendations to the federal minister of northern affairs about the economic and social impacts of proposed development projects in the territory. NIRB opened up the commenting period to the public June 14; commenting closed July 5.

Some of the issues mentioned by community members include the potential negative impact on wildlife and water quality. “This is our community, our life, our animals,” wrote resident Maggie Perkison.

In February, Forum Energy Metals Corp., an exploration company with market capitalization of $36.5 million, announced plans to set up a base camp for exploration and to conduct drilling at two sites in 2023 in the Thelon Basin, 100 kilometres west of Baker Lake.

