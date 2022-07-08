Sibanye-Stillwater to raise stake in Finland’s Keliber (Reuters – June 30, 2022)

https://www.reuters.com/

June 30 (Reuters) – Sibanye-Stillwater (SSWJ.J) plans to increase its shareholding in Finnish lithium firm Keliber to 50% plus one share, the South Africa-listed miner said on Thursday, and is offering to buy minority shareholders out to boost its stake to over 80%.

Sibanye-Stillwater agreed to take a 30.29% stake in Keliber in February as part of its strategy of diversifying away from South African platinum and gold production into battery metals, which have benefited from surging prices.

Keliber aims to be the first fully-integrated lithium producer in Europe, targeting first production in 2024 and ramping up to produce around 15,000 tonnes of lithium hydroxide per year.

