Teck Resources to start emissions-capture pilot at B.C. smelter in 2023 – by Gabriel Friedman (Financial Post – June 29, 2022)

https://financialpost.com/

Company is looking to implement the technology in time to meet its 2030 emissions targets

Teck Resources Ltd. will attempt to capture carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions from its lead, zinc and silver smelter in Trail, B.C. by the middle of 2023, an early step in its pledge to reduce emissions by a third by 2030 and to reach net-zero by 2050.

Carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) is an emerging technology that sequesters CO2 emissions from industrial sites before they are released into the atmosphere, and instead permanently stores them underground. Already, captured CO2 can be used for enhanced oil recovery and in the future, companies hope to develop technology to repurpose the gas into new products such as jet fuel.

The technology has been touted by resource companies across Canada as a means to continue operating as climate change intensifies, particularly the oil and gas sector, which accounted for 27 per cent of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions in 2020.

Still, Teck chief executive Don Lindsay described it as an early stage project, and key questions about how it will work need to be answered. The company plans to start with a test project in Trail before committing to go all-in on CCUS.

For the rest of this article: https://financialpost.com/commodities/mining/teck-resources-to-start-emissions-capture-pilot-at-b-c-smelter-in-2023