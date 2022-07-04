Production to begin at Manitoba’s first potash mine – by Tyson Off (Sask Today – July 4, 2022)

https://www.sasktoday.ca/

Developed by the Potash and Agri Development Corporation of Manitoba.

RUSSELL – Manitoba’s first potash mine is set to begin production this summer at the Russell McAuley Deposit.

“It’s a private entity called Padcom (Potash and Agri Development Corporation of Manitoba) who has worked for…quite a few years on developing a potash mine in Manitoba,” said Cheryl Kingdon-Chartier, Mayor of Russell, Manitoba, adding, “that has now come to fruition – they’re hoping to start production, I believe, this summer.”

“It’s a surface solution mine which is quite a different concept than the rest of the potash mines that we’re familiar with around here – leaving a smaller carbon footprint and being less expensive, I believe,” said Kingdon-Chartier.

“Using a sustainable process, the production capacity of the potash mine is estimated to be 250,000 tonnes per year,” read an article from GeoVerra’s website, the company Padcom worked with to “provide surveying support and expertise in navigating the regulatory environment.”

For the rest of this article: https://www.sasktoday.ca/central/yorkton-this-week/production-to-begin-at-manitobas-first-potash-mine-5546006