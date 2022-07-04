New Anglo strategy director excited by mining’s green energy transition – by Martin Creamer (MiningWeekly.com – July 4, 2022)

https://www.miningweekly.com/

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – The newly appointed group director of strategy and business development of diversified mining company Anglo American on Monday singled out mining’s green energy transition in commenting on her excitement at her new appointment.

Helena Nonka, who is currently executive VP of corporate development for Norsk Hydro, takes up her Anglo position from October 1, bringing with her more than two decades of international experience, primarily in the natural resources industry.

Headquartered in Oslo, Norsk Hydro is a global aluminium and renewable energy company with operations across 50 countries. Nonka spoke of looking forward to helping to shape the evolution of Anglo for the decades ahead.

“It’s a particularly exciting time to be in the mining industry, not least as the green energy transition requires such significant additional volumes of responsibly produced metals and minerals,” Nonka stated in a JSE stock exchange news service announcement that forms the basis of this Mining Weekly report.

For the rest of this article: https://www.miningweekly.com/article/new-anglo-strategy-director-excited-by-minings-green-energy-transition-2022-07-04