Inside the chaos of the Assembly of First Nations national chief’s office – by Olivia Sefanovich (CBC News Politics – July 1, 2022)

RoseAnne Archibald’s lawyer calls the accusations ‘inappropriate and inaccurate’

When RoseAnne Archibald staffed her office following her election win last July as the Assembly of First Nations’ first female national chief, it was seen by some working in First Nation politics as a dream career opportunity.

Now, a year into her first term, what was considered a chance to usher in a new era at the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) under female leadership has devolved into workplace turbulence, according to sources who spoke with CBC News.

Archibald faces an external investigation triggered by bullying and harassment complaints from four senior staff members she hired to move to Ottawa and run her national chief’s office. Three of the four complainants are women, CBC News has learned.

Archibald’s acting chief of staff has filed her own complaint against the four staffers, as well as senior AFN officials, CBC News has also learned. The internal tensions within Archibald’s office have now plunged the AFN, a national organization advocating for 634 First Nations, into an unprecedented crisis.

