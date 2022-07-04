Does Canada have what it takes to become a global EV innovation hub? – by Tony LaMantia (Automotive World – July 1, 2022)

Tony LaMantia argues the case in favour of turning Canada into an EV mobility hub

The news that Stellantis and LG Energy Solutions are partnering on a Canadian electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing facility was transformative for the automotive industry in Canada.

It’s a CA$5bn (US$4.1bn) investment—the biggest single automotive investment in Canadian history. It will have an annual production capacity of 45 gigawatt hours and will create 2,500 jobs. It’s a pillar for the foundation of Canada’s EV ecosystem, but it’s just the tip of the iceberg.

The Stellantis/LG investment is the latest in a series of announcements that ensure the Canadian automotive corridor will continue to thrive, while highlighting significant opportunities for American companies that can support Canada’s focused shift to building an EV supply chain.

Canadian EV investments in a nutshell

Let’s start with the automotive manufacturers. First, the most award-winning automotive manufacturing plant in North America—Toyota’s Cambridge facility, located near Windsor, Ontario, across the bridge from Detroit, Michigan—made a CA$1.4bn investment that paved the way for production of hybrid versions of the Toyota RAV4, as well as the Lexus RX hybrid and Lexus NX hybrid.

