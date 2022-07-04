After 125 years Yukon’s gold rush gets bigger and bigger – by Neils Christensen (Kitco News – June 30, 2022)

https://www.kitco.com/

(Kitco News) – People have been pulling gold out of Canada’s Yukon Territory for 125 years. Yet, mining executives say that the jurisdiction’s full potential remains untapped as companies continue expanding their precious metal resources and finding new significant green-field discoveries.

“The beauty of the Yukon is that even with its long history, it is still very much underexplored,” said Heather Burrell, President and Managing Director at Archer Cathro, an independent geological consulting firm. The company has been a prominent explorer in the Yukon for the last five decades and has made significant discoveries, including the Coffee project, which was initially bought by Goldcorp and is now owned by Newmont.

Archer Cathro also discovered the Osiris project, which has become famous for its Carlin-style gold deposit and is being developed by ATAC Resources.

Leading the Yukon’s precious metal sector is Victoria Gold, which looks to produce 200,000 ounces of gold this year and ramp up production to 250,000 ounces of gold next year.

For the rest of this article: https://www.kitco.com/news/2022-06-30/After-125-years-Yukon-s-gold-rush-gets-bigger-and-bigger.html