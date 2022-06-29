Post Noront takeover, Wyloo gets to work on Ring of Fire assets: Exclusive interview – by Alisha Hiyate (Northern Miner – June 29, 2022)

Wyloo Metals made a big splash last year with its battle against Australian behemoth BHP for control of Ring of Fire junior Noront Resources. The private, Western Australia-based company, owned by Australian billionaire Andrew Forrest’s Tattarang investment group, outlined its vision for Noront’s high-grade nickel-copper-PGM Eagle’s Nest project early on.

The miner plans to build a net-zero mine that would process the nickel in-province and create a ‘future metals hub’ while awarding $100 million worth of contracts to First Nations-owned businesses and establishing a training and employment centre for northern and Indigenous communities.

And most importantly, perhaps, it promised movement on a project that has been stalled by a lack of infrastructure and by disagreement among First Nations on development, invoking Forrest’s experience as founder of major iron ore producer Fortescue Metals Group (ASX: FMG).

“Seventeen years ago, people told me Fortescue’s deposits would never be mined because there was no infrastructure to access our projects. We proved those critics totally wrong and we want to do the same in the Ring of Fire,“ said Andrew Forrest in a press release last year during the takeover battle for Noront.

