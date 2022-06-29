Lithium plant developer zeros in on Thunder Bay refinery site – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – June 29, 2022)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Avalon Advanced Materials making purchase offer on city property to start refinery construction by 2023

The developer of a much-anticipated lithium processing plant in Thunder Bay said he’s narrowed down his city-wide search to one property that fits the bill. But Don Bubar, president and CEO of Avalon Advanced Materials, isn’t disclosing the specific site just yet as his company is in the process of making a purchase offer to the property owner.

Bubar delivered an update on Avalon’s Separation Rapids Project in northwestern Ontario and its refinery plans for Thunder Bay with an online presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference last week. “It’s all coming together pretty nicely,” said Bubar.

2022 stands to be a breakout year for the Toronto junior miner, which has been drilling and exploring at its Separation Rapid lithium project, near the Manitoba border, for more than 20 years.

The company plans to bring Separation Rapids, 70 kilometres north of Kenora, into small-scale production later this year. The samples they’ll be generating will be shared with potential customers in the specialty glass and ceramic markets. They hope to start making some early sales soon.

