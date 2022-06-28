Pirie humbled by ministerial nod – by Andrew Autio (Timmins Daily Press – June 28, 2022)

https://www.timminspress.com/

In the process of setting up new constituency office in Timmins

It has been a whirlwind month for George Pirie. He was elected the Member of Provincial Parliament for Timmins, appointed as Ontario’s newly minted minister of mines, and sworn in to the new cabinet led by Premier Doug Ford in Toronto on Friday.

“Well it’s been, quite frankly, very humbling,” he told The Daily Press on Monday. “Thursday evening’s ceremony was quite humbling, and being named a Minister on Friday amplified that experience.”

Since his resounding election victory on June 2, things haven’t slowed down at all for the former mayor and mining executive. In fact, the very next morning, Pirie was in attendance at the opening ceremonies of the Canadian Mining Expo’s return to an in-person event at the McIntyre Community Complex.

With thousands of people in attendance, the majority from the mining industry, he was in high demand by many who wanted to have a chance to chat about the direction the industry is headed in the coming years.

For the rest of this article: https://www.timminspress.com/news/local-news/pirie-humbled-by-ministerial-nod