Northern mine supply companies encouraged to bet on Nevada – by Len Gillis (Northern Ontario Business – June 27, 2022)

Sudbury-based MineConnect now has a sister organization based in Nevada called ‘MineConnect USA’

MineConnect, the Sudbury-based organization that promotes Northern Ontario mining supply and service companies, is encouraging a new connection with the U.S. state of Nevada.

The campaign, which has been underway for a couple of years already, was highlighted at the recent annual convention of the Prospectors and Developers Association. That’s where former MineConnect executive director Paul Bradette of Sudbury talked about the value of Northern businesses connecting with the mining industry in Nevada.

Bradette said the idea is to take advantage of the mining products, the technical services, the expertise and innovation that have been developed in Northern Ontario over the years and to export all that to another mining jurisdiction.

Bradette said a key point in the venture is the startling similarities both regions have when it comes to mining in general. “And if you look overall, the annual production is very similar to Ontario. Ontario will do between $10 and $11 billion a year in extraction alone.

