MAC poll shows public support at all-time high for Canada’s miners – by Staff (Mining.com – June 28, 2022)

https://www.mining.com/

The Mining Association of Canada (MAC) released a new national poll that for the first time finds high levels of support for Canadian mining. The shift indicated increased understanding on the role Canada’s mining industry must play in producing the green technologies essential to a low carbon future.

For the past 12 years, MAC has worked with Abacus Data to assess public opinion on Canada’s mining sector. This year, support is at an all-time high, with 80% reporting that they have a positive feeling about miners in Canada and 78% saying they have a positive feeling about Canadian mining companies. Other highlights include:

-84% give mining companies in Canada a good or acceptable performance in contributing new materials for use in greener and cleaner technologies.

-83% say they would like to see more mining projects in Canada provided they have a plan to reduce GHG emissions.

-81% say Canada should remain in the oil business provided our barrels are produced by companies that achieve a net zero emissions target.

-80% say we need a strong mining sector for Canada’s economy to be healthy over the long term.

-80% give Canadian mining companies good or acceptable ratings when it comes to the way they operate in other jurisdictions.

For the rest of this article: https://www.mining.com/mac-poll-shows-public-support-at-all-time-high-for-canadas-miners/