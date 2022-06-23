1911 Gold begins tailings reprocessing at True North complex in Manitoba – by Jackson Chen (Canadian Mining Journal – June 23, 2022)

https://www.canadianminingjournal.com/

1911 Gold (TSXV: AUMB; OTC: AUMBF) has begun tailings reprocessing operations at the True North complex at Bissett, Man., where it expects to process between 170,000 and 190,000 tonnes of historical tailings this year to recover approximately 3,500 to 4,000 oz. of gold.

Early in 2022, the company completed a sampling program to characterize the grade, thickness, grain-size and moisture content of the tailings in the targeted resource blocks to quantify the expected gold recovery.

Based on the results of this work, it is estimated that approximately 1,200 tonnes of tailings material will be processed a day at an average grade of 0.8 g/t during the period of operations.

To support the restart of tailings reprocessing at True North, the Manitoba Mineral Development Fund (MMDF) has provided the company a $300,000 grant, which will be used to fund the start-up costs associated with the operations, including the payroll costs during the initial ramp-up period.

