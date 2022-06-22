PDAC 2022 features a heavy emphasis on optimizing the mining world for the EV revolution – by Mehanaz Yakub (Electric Autonomy – June 20, 2022)

https://electricautonomy.ca/

As the world moves toward electrification and electric vehicles, many discussions at PDAC, the annual international mining conference in Toronto, centred around Canada’s opportunity to leverage its unique resource base and policy environment to supply the critical minerals that will drive the revolution forward

After going virtual for the previous two years, the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention, one of the mining industry’s largest annual conferences, returned in person this year, with thousands of executives, suppliers, investors and government officials attending the three-day event.

With stakeholders flooding to the conference from around the world, PDAC 2022 offered the first real in-person opportunity to marry the mining industry and the electric vehicle transition with Canada at the centre of the conversation.

The key themes that emerged from the talks revolved around the country’s opportunity to accelerate the exploration of critical minerals and develop a sustainable and robust electric vehicle supply chain.

“As the world grapples with the existential threat that is climate change and strives to meet its net-zero commitments in a manner that enables prosperity and energy security, Canada has the opportunity to become an indispensable global player,” said Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson during a Canada Day session hosted by Invest in Canada.

