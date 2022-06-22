NEWS RELEASE: Minister Wilkinson Launches Discussion Paper to Inform Canada’s Critical Minerals Strategy (Natural Resources Canada – June 14, 2022)

https://www.nrcan.gc.ca/home

TORONTO, June 14, 2022 /CNW/ – Critical minerals are essential to powering the green, digital economy of tomorrow. Increasing demand and constrained supply of these all-important minerals are presenting Canada with a generational economic opportunity, and the Government of Canada is committed to seizing that opportunity while delivering on its ambitious climate and nature goals.

Building on the government’s nearly $3.8-billion commitment on critical minerals in Budget 2022, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources, released the Government of Canada’s Discussion Paper to inform Canada’s Critical Minerals Strategy.

The Minister made the announcement at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Conference, attended by over 20,000 participants, including provinces, territories, leaders of national Indigenous organizations, as well as industry representatives and members of the public.

This Discussion Paper will seek input from provinces and territories, Indigenous Peoples, industry and interested stakeholders, guided by five key outcomes:

economic growth and competitiveness;

environmental protection and climate action;

enhanced security and partnership with allies;

advancing reconciliation; and,

advancing diversity and inclusion.

