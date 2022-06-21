More than 17,000 converge on Toronto for first PDAC mining conference in two years – by Neils Christensen (Kitco News – June 17, 2022)

https://www.kitco.com/

(Kitco News) – After two years of webinars and zoom meetings, investors, mining executives and market analysts were able to meet for the first time face-to-face at the world’s largest mining conference in Toronto, Canada.

According to the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada, more than 17,000 people attended its annual convention this week, the first time it was held since March 2020.

“Like most of the world, the mineral exploration and mining industry faced a variety of challenges during the pandemic, and yet its significance and resilience has remained admirable, and that pride was on full display at the PDAC 2022 Convention,” said PDAC President Alex Christopher, reflecting on the COVID-19 pandemic that forced PDAC 2021 to be a completely online event.

“Energy was widespread across the sold-out Trade Show and Investors Exchange, as well as highly-attended short courses and programming that reflected conversations happening within the sector, including the dominant themes of equity, diversity and inclusion, Indigenous engagement, critical minerals, sustainability and industry’s role in helping the world realize a low-emissions future,” Christopher added.

