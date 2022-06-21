Mining billionaire Robert Friedland launches IPO for Ivanhoe Electric – by Andrew Willis (Globe and Mail – June 19, 2022)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

Miner Robert Friedland is planning to kick-start a moribund IPO market this week with a US$180-million debut from Ivanhoe Electric Inc.

Mr. Friedland, a 71-year-old billionaire and Ivanhoe Electric’s chief executive, has developed mines around the world. He is now pitching the Vancouver-based company as a dependable, North American supplier of copper and other critical minerals for electric cars and related clean-energy technology.

In what would be the first North American initial public offering in more than four weeks – a period during which stock markets have declined sharply – Ivanhoe Electric is planning to sell 14.4 million shares at a price between US$11.75 and US$12.50 per share, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

At the top end of the range, investors would value the company at US$1.15-billion. Ivanhoe Electric owns properties in Arizona and Utah, along with a battery storage business. The company spent US$39-million on exploration last year and posted a US$59-million loss.

