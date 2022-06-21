For those who were there, June 20, 1984, remains fresh as ever – by Harold Carmichael (Sudbury Star – June 21, 2022)

https://www.thesudburystar.com/

Four miners died following a massive rockburst struck Falconbridge Mine

The massive rockburst that struck Falconbridge Mine at about 10:12 a.m. June 20, 1984, that claimed four lives has left Rick Grylls and Tom Rannelli with memories that will never fade.

Grylls, a past president of the Mine Mill Local 598/Unifor union that represents production and maintenance workers at the former Falconbridge Limited (now Glencore’s Sudbury Integrated Nickel Operations), had just put the electrical in the stope at the mine the week before He was embarking on a new job as financial secretary of his union when disaster struck.

“Sulo (Korpela) was a man in his 60s ready to retire,” recalled Grylls, at the 38th-Annual Workers’ Memorial Day service held at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 76 hall in Minnow Lake on Monday. “He had served in World War 2.

” Wayne (St. Michel), I think he was 20 or 21. He was educated at Cambrian College. He was in the ’82 layoff and was in the apprenticeship program. We were able to get the workers, the company and the government to agree to allow the apprentices to come back and get their hours.”

For the rest of this article: https://www.thesudburystar.com/news/local-news/for-those-who-were-there-june-20-1984-remains-fresh-as-ever