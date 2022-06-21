Canadian explorer continues to advance project’s copper-nickel-cobalt plus PGM, clean energy potential (Mining Weekly – June 20, 2022)

https://www.miningweekly.com/

With significant demand and potential in Canada for high-grade palladium, platinum, rhodium, copper, nickel and cobalt, Canadian North Resources Inc. (CNRI) is at late-stage exploration and development of its mining property in the Kivalliq region of Nunavut, in Canada, namely the Ferguson Lake project.

The company, which owns 100% of the project, has a mandate to create shareholder value from the advancement of its Ferguson Lake project, which holds substantial resources of copper (0.46-billion indicated and 0.95-billion inferred pounds), nickel (0.32-billion indicated and 0.55-billion inferred pounds) and cobalt (37-million indicated and 62-million inferred pounds) plus palladium (1.08-million indicated and 2.12-million ounces) and platinum (0.18-million indicated and 0.38-million inferred ounces).

These estimates are for the West and East Zone, and the West Extension Zone that are less than 6 km in length along a 15 km mineralised horizon. There are multiple target zones for massive sulphides and distinct low-sulphide zones for platinum group metal (PGM) mineralisation.

The project in the Western Churchill province has diverse geological environments spanning 1.5-billion years is host to gold and base metal deposits, prospects, and mining operations.

