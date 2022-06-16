The Drift: Glencore makes battery vehicle order from MacLean Engineering – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – June 16, 2022)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Onaping Depth mine project will be an all-electric underground operation at production start in 2024

Glencore’s deepest new mine in the Sudbury Basin will be populated by electric vehicles from MacLean Engineering.

MacLean’s battery electric mining vehicles (BEVs) were chosen to be one of the mobile equipment suppliers of fleet vehicles for Glencore’s Sudbury Integrated Nickel Operations and its Onaping Depth mine project, now under construction.

Scheduled to come online in 2024, Onaping Depth is referred to as Glencore’s “Mine of the Future.” It’s the next mine in the succession plan to replace the Fraser and Nickel Rim South mines, both of which will near the end of their operational lives by the mid-point of this decade.

First discovered in 1994, Onaping Depth is located below the company’s Craig Mine near the community of Onaping in the northwest corner of the Sudbury Basin. As a new source of high-grade nickel, the mine life extends to 2035.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/top-stories/the-drift-glencore-makes-battery-vehicle-order-from-maclean-engineering-5478345