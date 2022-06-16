Greater Sudbury ‘the epicentre for mining,’ mayor says – by Staff (Sudbury Star – June 16, 2022)

https://www.thesudburystar.com/

City has ‘critical minerals, a strong industrial base and a highly skilled workforce’

Many people know Greater Sudbury as a relatively small northern Ontario mining community, but it is also a community that should be on everyone’s radar, city officials say.

Nearly 80 Sudbury-based companies were showcasing themselves as global leaders at the annual conference of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada. It is North America’s largest mining industry event and wrapped up Wednesday in Toronto.

With one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country (4.4 per cent in May), Greater Sudbury continues to grow and diversify as a community. As economic growth, diversity and prosperity remain local priorities, the city said it is focused on key actions to support the community’s ongoing COVID-19 recovery efforts.

“Through the pandemic, our community continued to demonstrate great economic resilience. Mining was able to continue operations as an essential industry, which in turn allowed the 300 companies that make up the local mining supply chain to remain in operation,” Mayor Brian Bigger said in a release.

