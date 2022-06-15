U.S. wants Canada to join investigation of cross-border pollution from B.C. coal mines – by Bob Weber (CBC News British Columbia/Canadian Press – June 15, 2022)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/

The United States government, including President Joe Biden’s White House, has joined calls for Canada to participate in a probe of cross-border pollution coming from coal mines in southern British Columbia.

In a statement released last week, the U.S. State Department said Biden supports a joint investigation of selenium coming from Teck Resources’ Elk Valley coal mines, which flows into rivers and lakes south of the border.

“The (State) Department reaffirmed the administration’s support for a joint reference to the International Joint Commission under the Boundary Waters Treaty of 1909 for the Kootenai Basin regarding the transboundary impacts of mining,” said the statement issued Wednesday.

Global Affairs Canada did not immediately respond to a request for a response. On June 2, spokesperson Adrien Blanchard said in an email that Canada was “considering a variety of options.”

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/us-canada-cross-border-pollution-investigation-bc-mines-1.6489348