Northwestern Ontario miners, First Nations at developers conference tackle land-use consent (CBC News Thunder Bay – June 15, 2022)

Annual Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada Conference wraps up in Toronto today

Miners and First Nations from northwestern Ontario helped lead a discussion at a major mining conference this week about First Nations’ consent in mining projects.

The chiefs of Long Lake #58 and Animbiigoo Zaagi’igan Anishinaabek joined representatives of Greenstone Gold Mines on a panel at the annual Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) conference. It began Monday and wraps up Wednesday in Toronto, to be followed by an online component at the end of the month.

Monday’s panel focused on Canada’s initiative to bring its laws in line with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), which calls for governments to seek the free, prior and informed consent of First Nations for development affecting their lands.

The federal government passed legislation on June 21, 2021, to adopt the principles of the UNDRIP in Canadian law; the country is now one year into a two-year process of developing a follow-through plan.

