Feds give up to $100 million to BHP to reduce emissions at Jansen potash mine – by Zak Vescera (Saskatoon Star Phoenix – June 13, 2022)

https://thestarphoenix.com/

The company claims the Saskatchewan mine will be the biggest and most sustainable in the world when it starts production in 2026.

The Canadian government will partner with Australian mining giant BHP Group Ltd. on a Saskatchewan mega-project they claim will be the biggest and most environmentally sustainable potash mine in the world.

Federal minister François-Philippe Champagne says Canada will give up to $100 million to BHP to cut emissions, reduce water use and diversify hiring at its Jansen project, a long-awaited mine about 140 kilometres east of Saskatoon that officials say will create thousands of jobs and further Saskatchewan’s position as a potash producer at a time of soaring global demand for the vital fertilizer ingredient.

The mine is expected to open in 2026 and produce as much as 4.35 million tonnes of potash each year.

Champagne, whose portfolios include Innovation and Industry, says the money comes from the federal Strategic Innovation Fund and shows how Canada wants to help major carbon emitters reduce their environmental footprint as they build new projects.

For the rest of this article: https://thestarphoenix.com/news/saskatchewan/feds-give-up-to-100-million-to-bhp-to-reduce-emissions-at-jansen-potash-mine