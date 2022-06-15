Exhibit showcases Northern Ontario’s mining might to the world – by Len Gillis (Sudbury.com – June 14, 2022)

https://www.sudbury.com/

More than 700 jobs and $80 million in revenue created over a 10-year period because of cooperative Northern Ontario Mining Showcase

TORONTO — A record number of Northern Ontario businesses have taken part in the annual Northern Ontario Mining Showcase (NOMS), which makes up the largest single exhibit at the annual convention of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC).

The showcase, which is co-sponsored by FedNor and the City of Temiskaming Shores, has this year brought 130 different mining supply and mining technology companies to be part of the annual PDAC trade show at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

FedNor Minister Patty Hajdu, also the MP for Thunder Bay-Superior North, was the keynote speaker at the opening of the showcase Monday morning. She said the pavilion is not only bringing international attention to Northern Ontario mining interests, it has created jobs.

“So over 700 jobs in 10 years,” said Hajdu. “And $80 million in revenues generated. I’ve spoken to a few of the smaller companies here you know, that say that this is a place that they generate leads; that they generate opportunities, new connections, and sometimes even new partnerships.

