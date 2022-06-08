Historic day for BC mining, First Nations – by Shane Lasley (Mining News North of 60 – June 6, 2022)

https://www.miningnewsnorth.com/

Tahltan, Skeena, province sign landmark mine permitting pact

Tahltan Central Government, Skeena Resources Ltd., and British Columbia have signed a landmark agreement that reshapes the mine permitting process in Tahltan Territory, the province, and potentially across all of Canada.

Under this historic pact, Skeena’s Eskay Creek gold-silver project will be the first proposed mine in BC to have permits authorized by an indigenous government, marking a significant step toward incorporating the principles of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, commonly referred to as UNDRIP or the Declaration Act, into the environmental assessment process.

“Today marks an exciting step forward in the evolution of the relationship between the Tahltan Nation and the Province of British Columbia,” said Tahltan Central Government President Chad Norman Day.

“Reconciliation is not achieved with just one step. It requires ongoing innovation, collaboration and leaning into discomfort. For the Tahltan people, strengthening and preserving our culture, values and independence is why we keep pushing forward on this journey.”

For the rest of this article: https://www.miningnewsnorth.com/story/2022/06/10/news/historic-day-for-bc-mining-first-nations/7405.html