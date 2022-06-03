What is economic reconciliation? – by Michael McPhie and Christy Smith (CIM Magazine – June 03, 2022)

https://magazine.cim.org/en/

A way forward for Indigenous Peoples and the mining sector

Relationships between the mining sector and Indigenous peoples within Canada and around the world vary across a broad spectrum – from respectful and mutually beneficial to antagonistic and harmful.

Despite these diverse variations, the ways in which the mining sector engages with Indigenous communities is getting better and the future holds significant promise for those companies and individuals who understand how to build and sustain meaningful relationships.

In discussions addressing the current and historical injustices and harm inflicted by colonial powers on Indigenous peoples both in Canada and globally, there is an increasing focus on pursuing reconciliation to address this past and chart a path forward for a better future.

In its 2015 final report, the Canadian Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) defined reconciliation as “establishing and maintaining a mutually respectful relationship between Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal peoples in this country.

