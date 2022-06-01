Nuinsco publishes first resource for Prairie Lake critical minerals in Ontario – by Jaskson Chen (Canadian Mining Journal -June 1, 2022)

https://www.canadianminingjournal.com/

Nuinsco Resources (CSE: NWI; OTC: NWIFF) has published an initial mineral resource estimate (MRE) for its Prairie Lake critical minerals and phosphate project. The property is located 28 km north of the Trans-Canada Highway and 45 km northwest of town of Marathon, Ont.

The initial Prairie Lake resource is based on 73 inclined diamond drill holes performed between 1969 and 2010, for a total of 12,180 metres. Additionally, surface trenching totalling 2,068 metres is also included in the estimate.

The pit-constrained resource at Prairie Lake totalled 15.6 million tonnes in the indicated category, grading 1.67 kg/t total rare earth oxides (TREO). There is also a very large 871.8 million tonne inferred resource base averaging 2.01 kg/t TREO.

The resource estimate also includes niobium and phosphate in oxides, which, along with the TREO, are expected to be key drivers of a preliminary economic assessment that is set to begin soon. A previous study in 2018 showed that Prairie Lake hosts an exploration target totalling 515 million to 630 million tonnes, grading between 0.09% to 0.11% niobium and 3.0% to 4.0% phosphate, with additional rare earth and tantalum mineralization.

For the rest of this article: https://www.canadianminingjournal.com/news/nuinsco-publishes-first-resource-for-prairie-lake-critical-minerals-in-ontario/