For Ontario’s most northern riding, there’s a feeling of neglect that residents are looking to change – by Logan Turner (CBC News Thunder Bay – May 31, 2022)

Boil water advisories, housing shortages, natural resources among priority issues for the far north

In one of Ontario’s newest electoral ridings, residents are hoping that whichever party forms the next provincial government will fix a longstanding sense of neglect and address a wide range of issues disproportionately felt in the far north.

Kiiwetinoong — which means “north” in Ojibway — is the largest riding in Ontario by geographic area, but is one of the smallest in terms of population. It was one of two new ridings created for the 2018 Ontario provincial election, and the majority of the population is Indigenous.

Most of the communities in the electoral district are accessible year-round only by plane, including First Nations like Sandy Lake, Eabametoong, and Fort Severn. Other large communities in the district include Sioux Lookout, a key hub for services within the far north, and Red Lake, a primarily mining community.

During the riding’s inaugural election in 2018, the NDP’s Sol Mamakwa won with more than 3,200 votes — which ended up being more than 50 per cent of the total votes cast.

In this election, electors will have the choice between:

Sol Mamakwa, NDP

Dwight Monck, Progressive Conservatives

Manuela Michelizzi, Liberal

Suzette Foster, Green

Alex Dornn, New Blue

