Around 100 dead in clashes between gold miners in Chad (Africa News/AFP – May 30, 2022)

A hundred people were killed a week ago in clashes between gold miners in a remote desert region of northern Chad. According to the Minister of Defence, General Daoud Yaya Brahim the clashes started on May 23 with clashes “from a banal dispute” between two gold miners.

Clandestine mines

The region, in the vast mountainous and desert massif of Tibesti, is full of mines, often operated clandestinely by a multitude of gold miners from all over the country and neighbouring states, Libya, Niger and Sudan.

On Wednesday, Communication Minister Abderaman Koulamallah said in a statement that the clashes, more than 1,000 km northeast of the capital N’Djamena, had resulted in “loss of lives and several injuries,»

“This is not the first time there have been clashes between gold miners in the region and we have decided to suspend all gold mining in Kouri until further notice, knowing that the vast majority are illegal,” said Daoud Yaya Brahim, claiming that the clashes were mainly between people from Mauritania and Libya.

