Conference highlights Sudbury’s role in green transportation – by Jim Moodie (Sudbury Star – May 27, 2022)

Mines electrifying own fleets while supplying ingredients for broader battery market

As they produce the material to electrify traffic on highways and streets, mining companies are increasingly using the same green technology to power their own subterranean fleets.

“We have a responsibility to keep pace with what is happening above-ground,” said Alex Mulloy, BEV program lead with Vale, at a conference Wednesday that drew together a wide range of players in the growing EV scene. Projected on a screen behind him in the Vale Cavern at Science North was a massive green haulage truck the company recently acquired for use at a local operation. It weighs 42 tonnes, but can run without a drop of diesel.

Mulloy conceded Vale has a long way to go, as only five per cent of its fleet has gone electric so far, although given just how many vehicles the company utilizes across the world, this is not an insubstantial number.

“We have over 50 GEVs (green energy vehicles) in Canada, and actually 30 of them are underground here today in Sudbury,” said Mulloy. “We have a long road ahead but it’s exciting to see the engagement of the workforce with that five per cent.

