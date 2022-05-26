Sudbury’s economy to get ‘massive’ boost from electric vehicles – by Len Gillis (Northern Ontario Business – May 26, 2022)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Delegates from government, the mining industry, mining supply, auto industry and battery development companies converge on the Nickel City for BEV In Depth, a major conference on the future of battery electric vehicles

Greater Sudbury’s first ever municipal conference to explore the commercial viability of the battery electric vehicle (BEV) industry was told Wednesday that massive economic opportunities will exist in Sudbury and Northern Ontario because of it.

The conference — BEV In Depth — is being held at Science North, hosted by Greater Sudbury Economic Development with delegates from government, the mining industry, mining supply industry, the auto industry and the battery development companies.

As the demand grows for more battery electric vehicles, so does the demand for new automotive and industrial batteries large enough and efficient enough to provide sustainable power to cars, trucks and mining vehicles in Canada.

Sudbury is setting out to stake its claim in the game since modern batteries require significant amounts of premium-grade nickel, cobalt, copper and lithium — critical minerals that are all produced in Northern Ontario.

