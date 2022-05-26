Hudbay Minerals allowed to move Arizona copper project forward – by Cecilia Jamasmie (Canadian Mining Journal – May 25, 2022)

https://www.canadianminingjournal.com/

Hudbay Minerals (TSX, NYSE: HBM) has scored a small but key win in the United States after an Arizona judge ruled in favour of the company’s planned Copper World mine.

The ruling dismissed a pair of lawsuits filed by three Native American tribes and a coalition of environmental groups, which aimed to stop ongoing work on Copper World.

Their attempt was based on a separate ruling earlier this month preventing Hudbay from moving forward with the larger and neighbouring US$2 billion Rosemont open pit copper project

In his 16-page verdict, District judge James A. Soto said that the proposed Rosemont and Copper World mines in the Santa Rita Mountains south of Tucson were not legally related.

