Fedeli to mining companies: ‘Get ready to double your size’ – by Staff (Bay Today – May 17, 2022)

https://www.baytoday.ca/

‘We have 66 mining and machinery companies located in our area, and each is poised to expand to accommodate the spectacular growth coming from the EV sector’

While on the campaign trail, Vic Fedeli, the Ontario PC candidate for Nipissing says he has been delivering the same message to the owners of area mining companies in anticipation of a continued boom in electric vehicle and ancillary investments in the north: they had better be prepared for growth.

He repeated that message, Tuesday, at North Bay’s J&J Machine Works where he met with Andy Walker, the company’s president. “What it means for North Bay and Nipissing is local mining companies — like J&J — that manufacture those products for the mining sector, I’m saying to all of them: ‘Get ready to double your size,’ because this is right at our fingertips, right now.

Seize that moment, be part of the revolution, this is your chance to grow. We know this is a real opportunity. Those minerals are going to be mined somewhere in the world.”

Canada is the only country in the Western Hemisphere with all the raw materials required for a lithium-ion battery, with Northern Ontario producing graphite, cobalt, lithium, nickel, and other required minerals.

For the rest of this article: https://www.baytoday.ca/2022-provincial-election-news/fedeli-to-mining-companies-get-ready-to-double-your-size-5378847