Experts applaud $11M move by feds toward critical minerals – by Ian Campbell (Northern Ontario CTV News – May 23, 2022)

A new call for proposals by the federal government for critical minerals development has the support of many people in the industry. It’s called the Critical Minerals Research Development and Demonstration program (CMRDD) and it’s looking to infuse another $11 million worth of funding.

It’s part of $47.7 million announced in Budget 2021 for federal research and development. It will fund applications that demonstrate the ability to reduce energy and carbon intensity. The projects will also reduce the environmental footprint of processing, increase production and provide innovative advancements.

Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson recently put the call out for applications as part of National Mining week. Nickel Belt MP Marc Serré said the benefits to the north are numerous.

“When you look at defence, security technologies, consumer electronics, critical infrastructure, there (are) a lot of other different companies that we have to attract in northern Ontario to make sure that our critical minerals stay here and that we look at manufacturing here in northern Ontario to get more jobs,” he said.

For the rest of this article: https://northernontario.ctvnews.ca/experts-applaud-11m-move-by-feds-toward-critical-minerals-1.5915320