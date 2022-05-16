JV Article: Hudbay Minerals’ long and successful history in Manitoba continues with its Lalor mine near Snow Lake – by Staff (Northern Miner – May 16, 2022)

The city of Flin Flon in Manitoba has a rich and storied history of mining that began when gold was discovered around Amisk Lake at the start of the 20th century — the first major discovery of gold west of Ontario since the Klondike gold rush of the 1890s.

The focus then shifted to base metals when, according to local legend, in 1915, a prospector named Tom Creighton discovered a massive copper-zinc orebody in the area. He registered the strike under the name Flin Flon after Josiah Flintabbatey Flonatin, a character from a science fiction novel published a decade earlier.

The name stuck, and as prospectors from all over Canada descended on the area, the settlement of Flin Flon emerged as a major mining centre. In 1925, the wealthy Whitney family of New York optioned the Flin Flon claim. Two years later, together with Newmont Mining Corp. of New York and the Mining Corp. of Canada, the family founded Hudson Bay Mining & Smelting. In 2004, the company was renamed Hudbay Minerals (TSX: HBM; NYSE: HBM).

The newly-founded company then built the Flin Flon mine, mill, smelter, and a hydroelectric dam to power the mining operations. One of the largest industrial complexes at the time, it opened up northern Manitoba.

