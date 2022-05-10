Red Lake gold miner turns to Tony Makuch for help – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – May 7, 2022)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

PureGold Mining hires former Kirkland Lake Gold CEO as technical advisor

A struggling Red Lake gold mining company has turned to a well-respected mining veteran and company builder for help to get back on track. PureGold Mining is bringing former Kirkland Lake Gold CEO Tony Makuch aboard as a technical advisor.

Barely a year into commercial production, the company is struggling financially and operationally to get the former Madsen Mine complex into top gear. The former president-CEO of Kirkland Lake Gold, who resigned that post in February, will provide input on mining activities, development strategies, exploration efforts and organizational efficiencies.

Makuch brings to Red Lake more than 40 years of experience in mine management, operations and technical know-how to a mining camp in northwestern Ontario that he is familiar with.

Among his achievements at Kirkland Lake Gold was guiding the company into a $30-billion merger with Agnico Eagle Mines, establishing the latter as the world’s third-largest gold producer.

