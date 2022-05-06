The Drift: Conference aims to strengthen connection between critical minerals miners and electric vehicle makers – by Lindsay Kelly (Northern Ontario Business – May 5, 2022)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

BEV In-Depth: Mines to Mobility will take place May 25-26 at Science North in Sudbury

Could Sudbury become a crucial hub for battery electric vehicle (BEV) manufacturing expertise in Ontario? A group of Sudbury partners believes so, and they’ll start to examine the possibilities later this month during the inaugural BEV In-Depth: Mines to Mobility conference, hosted by the city’s economic development department and slated to take place May 25-26 at Science North.

Over two days, stakeholders from across industries will gather to talk about emerging BEV technologies and the robust supply chain that will need to be in place to help the province usher in widespread EV adoption.

Many of the critical minerals required to make the batteries that power electric vehicles are mined in Sudbury and across the North. But much of the manufacturing — of the batteries, the auto parts, and the vehicles — takes place in southern Ontario.

Steven Gravel, manager for the Centre for Smart Mining at Cambrian College, said the conference will aim to connect all those important players along the supply chain, a key step in the process that’s been missing until now.

