Environmentalists not fans of Ottawa and Queen’s Park’s caribou protection plans – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – May 5, 2022)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Groups call federal environment minister’s collaboration with the province a “betrayal” of a promise to protect caribou habitat

A joint federal and provincial commitment to revive the boreal caribou population in Northern Ontario doesn’t go far enough for some conservation and environmental groups.

A news release penned by the David Suzuki Foundation, Ontario Nature, Ecojustice and the Wildlands League said the new agreement will “do more harm than good” for the threatened species which roams mostly in Ontario’s Far North. They collectively say the agreement contains no real commitments or targets to protect or restore caribou habitat.

“It ignores the negative and cumulative impacts industrial logging, road building, drilling and blasting are having that impede the recovery of caribou,” the release said.

The groups are referring to an announcement by Ottawa and Queen’s Park to commit $5 million this year and next to put plans into action with measures that combine evidence-based approaches with Indigenous traditional knowledge. The politicians say more funding is in the offing to ensure the full recovery of this species.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/green/environmentalists-not-fans-of-ottawa-and-queens-parks-caribou-protection-plans-5326867?utm_source=Email&utm_medium=Email&utm_campaign=Email